BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A magnitude 4.1 earthquake shook northern Yellowstone County, northeast of Billings,, on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.
A USGS map shows the epicenter of the quake was the northernmost area of the county, which is about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of the town of Melstone.
The quake, which happened just before 6 a.m., was reported at a depth of about 6.2 miles (10 meters). Officials said it could have been felt in areas of Musselshell, Rosebud, Treasure and Big Horn counties, officials said.
There have been no reports of damage, but some Billings residents reported feeling the quake, KULR-TV reported.