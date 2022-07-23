POCATELLO — Firefighters are battling a wildfire that's burning just south of Pocatello.
The fire is in the Blackrock Canyon area and has scorched about 300 acres since being reported by state police around 1 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The fire ignited on the other side of South Fifth Avenue from Century High School and Western States Cat and spread away from the road in a northeast direction to a hill where it's currently burning, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported.
Authorities said that as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday the fire was no longer spreading but they are hesitant to say the blaze is contained until they see what it does during the hotter daytime temperatures.
The wildfire has so far not resulted in any injuries, evacuations or damage to structures but fire trucks have been positioned at some nearby homes to protect them from the flames, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported.
The fire has not shut down any roads but authorities are urging people to stay away from Blackrock Canyon Road until the blaze has been extinguished.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Pocatello Valley Fire Department and Bureau of Land Management firefighters including a hotshot crew are currently battling the flames.