Wildfire

A wildfire burns south of Pocatello early Saturday morning.

 Bureau of Land Management Photo

POCATELLO — Firefighters are battling a wildfire that's burning just south of Pocatello.

The fire is in the Blackrock Canyon area and has scorched about 300 acres since being reported by state police around 1 a.m. Saturday, authorities said. The fire ignited on the other side of South Fifth Avenue from Century High School and Western States Cat and spread away from the road in a northeast direction to a hill where it's currently burning, the Pocatello Valley Fire Department reported.