NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A female shooter wielding two “assault-style” rifles and a pistol killed three students and three adults at a private Christian school in Nashville on Monday in what marks the latest in a series of mass shootings in a country growing increasingly unnerved by bloodshed in schools.

The suspect also died after being shot by police following the violence at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for about 200 students from preschool through sixth grade. Police said the shooter was a 28-year-old woman from Nashville, after initially saying she appeared to be in her teens.

Old Crow

Here we go again.....the leftists will cry for gun bans

And blame Republicans and Fox news, yet nothing was done. I thought we were going to put a police officer in every school....or an armed security guard? I thought we were going to allow teachers to get training and get CCW permits? Nothing has been done because the leftists don't want any guns in school, whether on a cop or not. They are under the illusion that their boy Biden will ban guns. Good luck enforcing that.

