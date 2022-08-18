POCATELLO — Monster trucks are returning to Pocatello this weekend.
The 2022 Monster Truck Freedom Tour will hold shows at the Bannock County Event Center fairgrounds in Pocatello on Friday and Saturday.
The schedule each day will be as follows: Gates open at 5 p.m., pit party from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.
Admission tickets are $25 for adults, $15 for those ages 3 to 12 and free for children under age 3.
The 2022 Monster Truck Freedom Tour is being brought to Pocatello by the Texas-based Hylite Real Entertainment.
