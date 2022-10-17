I have been carefully studying the 2022 ballot, watching debates and forums, discussing issues and candidates with friends, and now am confident about how I will vote. The exception to this is the Idaho Advisory Question that will be on my ballot.

The Idaho Voters Pamphlet from the Secretary of State’s office doesn’t give any arguments for and against the Advisory Question, only the actual words that will be on the ballot. So, I must decide whether to approve or disapprove this question. Of course, I approve the increasing education and student funding by a record $410 million! ( Idaho has nationally ranked among the lowest amount spent per student for years.) But I do not approve cutting income taxes by more than $150 million If it will result in widening the gap between the wealthiest and the poorest in Idaho. The flat tax and a reduction of taxes for corporations and for higher income Idahoans is regressive and is not the fairest way to reduce our taxes.

