POCATELLO — Authorities recently arrested two people on drug-related charges in separate incidents.
Brandon C. Gonzalez, 33, and Anthony Misikin, 57, both of Pocatello, are each facing a felony charge for possession of a controlled substance, according to Bannock County Magistrate Court records. Misikin is also facing a misdemeanor charge for use of drug paraphernalia or possession with intent to use it.
Pocatello police say they arrested Misikin on Tuesday after a probation/parole officer requested their assistance. Misikin allegedly had methamphetamine in his possession.
Pocatello police arrested Gonzalez following a traffic stop on March 13. He also allegedly had methamphetamine.