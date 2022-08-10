Wildfire

A wildfire burns on the Fort Hall Reservation on Tuesday evening near Pocatello.

 Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Photo

A wildfire that broke out Tuesday evening and scorched about 2,500 acres on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello has reignited, authorities said.

Emergency responders are asking for residents to avoid the Ross Fork area in Fort Hall as evacuations are underway.

Firefighting jet

A firefighting jet flies near the wildfire burning on the Fort Hall Reservation on Tuesday evening. 