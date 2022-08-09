A wildfire that ignited Tuesday evening and scorched about 2,500 acres on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello is now under control after firefighters battled the blaze through the night, authorities said.
The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ross Fork and Ross Fork Creek roads northeast of Pocatello and the flames immediately began to consume dozens of acres, authorities said.
Several homes were evacuated early Wednesday morning as the fire threatened those structures but firefighters were able to successfully keep the flames away, authorities said. The evacuees are currently staying at the Shoshone-Bannock Hotel and will hopefully be able to return to their homes Wednesday afternoon, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported.
The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes reported around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday that the fire had been brought under control with no injuries and no structures lost.
The smoke and flames from the blaze could be seen from several miles away on Tuesday evening.
Firefighters from the Fort Hall and North Bannock fire departments, the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Indian Affairs battled the blaze with help from firefighting aircraft.
All of the roads near the fire have been shut down by police and the public should still stay away from the fire scene until firefighters have extinguished any remaining hot spots.
The Fort Hall emergency operations center was activated in response to the wildfire because of the seriousness of the situation.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, authorities said.