A wildfire burns on the Fort Hall Reservation on Tuesday evening near Pocatello.

 Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Photo

A wildfire that ignited Tuesday evening and scorched about 2,500 acres on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello is now under control after firefighters battled the blaze through the night, authorities said. 

The fire was reported around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Ross Fork and Ross Fork Creek roads northeast of Pocatello and the flames immediately began to consume dozens of acres, authorities said.

A wildfire burns on the Fort Hall Reservation near Pocatello on Tuesday evening.
A firefighting jet flies near the wildfire burning on the Fort Hall Reservation on Tuesday evening. 