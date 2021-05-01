A young man was injured when a Polaris RZR side-by-side crashed on a rural road between Inkom and McCammon on Saturday.
The 5 p.m. crash occurred on Lower Rock Creek Road.
The man, age 19, suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash, according to the Bannock County Sheriff's Office.
He was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment. His name has not been released.
Multiple people including the 19-year-old were riding on the RZR when it left the road and crashed.
Further details on the accident haven't been released.
The other people on the RZR at the time of the crash did not require transport to the hospital.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies also responded to the accident.