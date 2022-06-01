I realize that many readers believe strongly in their belief that they have a right to own a gun. I recognize the vast majority of gun owners are responsible people. I also understand some people are avid hunters that don’t just kill for trophies and they feel the need for a firearm. I get it. It’s a part of some people’s culture and lifestyle. But think about this...
Is your right to own a firearm worth the life of a small child? Would you stand by and allow someone to shoot a child in front of you in order for you to keep your firearm? If you have a child, would you sacrifice the life of your child in order for you to keep your firearm?
I urge all gun owners to take a serious look at the question of their 2nd amendment right versus the right of a child to live. Let’s have a debate on that one question. Until we all agree that our children are more important than our right to own a firearm, children will continue to be murdered by someone with a firearm.
All other conversations on firearm ownership are meaningless. We are all to blame for every single child that died from someone’s right to own a firearm no matter which way you feel about firearm ownership.
I am a firearm owner and I would gladly give up my firearm and my right to own a firearm if it would save even one child. Would you?