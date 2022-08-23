Idaho State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at approximately 12:27 a.m. near the intersection of E 4000 N and N 3500 E, east of Twin Falls.
An 18-year-old male, of Twin Falls, was driving a 2015 Ford Fusion westbound on E 4000 N.
It appears he was travelling at a high rate of speed, ran a stop sign, lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway, impacting a tree.
He was not wearing a seatbelt. He succumbed to injuries on scene.
Next of kin has been notified.
