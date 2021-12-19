top story 14-year-old Pocatello girl reported missing By Journal Staff Dec 19, 2021 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Katie Lynn Cohens Submitted Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save POCATELLO — A 14-year-old local girl has been reported missing.Katie Lynn Cohens of Pocatello was last seen on Dec. 10 and is believed to be a runaway.She's described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She might have dyed her hair red. Story continues below video She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red T-shirt, red sweat pants and black and white Nike shoes. She also might have a black backpack with gray patches.Katie has ear and nose piercings and a tattoo of three butterflies on her stomach.If you have any information on Katie's whereabouts please contact Pocatello police immediately at 208-234-6100. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesPOLICE: MAN DIES AFTER RUNNING OUT ONTO LOCAL FREEWAY AND BEING STRUCK BY PICKUPTWO BOYS KILLED BY AVALANCHE IN EAST IDAHOIdaho's doctors reach out to lawmakers about vaccinesMiss Idaho 'very proud' of her authentic performance in Miss America bidMurphy, Melina DeTwo women, two juveniles injured in crash at East Idaho intersectionCentury football standout Bruin Fleischmann signs with Air ForceITD prepares to bid $100 million overhaul of 'Flying Y' interchangeMan dies in East Idaho house fireISU MBB hits a school-record 20 3-pointers in win over Bethesda Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Rental Wanted Retired couple settling in Bingham Pets Pet Supplies Equipment Free kittens & puppies Call: Careers 176392-685574