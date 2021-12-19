Katie Lynn Cohens

 Submitted Photo

POCATELLO — A 14-year-old local girl has been reported missing.

Katie Lynn Cohens of Pocatello was last seen on Dec. 10 and is believed to be a runaway.

She's described as being 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds with dark brown hair and hazel eyes. She might have dyed her hair red.

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie, red T-shirt, red sweat pants and black and white Nike shoes. She also might have a black backpack with gray patches.

Katie has ear and nose piercings and a tattoo of three butterflies on her stomach.

If you have any information on Katie's whereabouts please contact Pocatello police immediately at 208-234-6100.

