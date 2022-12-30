Yellowstone National Park File

Cars give a herd of bison a wide berth along Highway 89 in Yellowstone National Park on May 6, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Montana (AP) — Just over a dozen bison were killed or had to be euthanized after they were struck by vehicles on U.S. Highway 191 just north of the town of West Yellowstone, the western entrance to Yellowstone National Park, officials said.

West Yellowstone Police Chief Mike Gavagan said three vehicles, including a semitruck, hit the bison at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

