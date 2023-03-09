POCATELLO — The 12th Annual Gate City Brewfest takes place Saturday in Historic Downtown Pocatello.
From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 28 brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout downtown Pocatello. There will be craft beers new to the Pocatello area plus local and regional favorites.
Tickets include unlimited pours, trolley transportation between areas of the downtown, an event map, and live music and entertainment in select locations.
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, advance tickets along with this year’s Silipints and stickers may be purchased in person at Off the Rails Brewing, 228 S. Main St. Off the Rails Brewing will have drink specials, menu specials and fun for all to kick-off Brewfest.
Tickets at the door on Saturday will be $35 and will be available beginning at noon at the following locations: Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, 326 S. Main St.; Center Street Clubhouse, 542 E. Center St.; Portneuf Valley Brewing, 615 S. 1st Ave.; and the Downtown Pavilion, 420 N. Main St.
Participating Brewfest locations hosting local and guest brews include Star Route Brewery, Off the Rails Brewing, The Yellowstone Restaurant Y Lounge, Union Taproom, Jim Dandy Brewing, Portneuf Valley Brewing, Station Square, The Office Bar & Grill, Cue & Brews, Oasis Sports Bar, Pocatello Elks Lodge, Bourbon Barrel, Hooligans, 1st National Bar, Barricade, Odyssey Bar & Golf, Club Charleys and Center Street Clubhouse.
Brewfest is sponsored by Historic Downtown Pocatello, Bank of Idaho, Visit Pocatello, Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce, Idaho State Journal, KZBQ, KORR104, KMGI, KOUU and KSEI, Hayden Beverage, TEC Distributing, Craig Stein Beverage and Watkins Distributing.
