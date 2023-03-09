Brewfest Logo

The new Brewfest logo, which was designed by Taylia Redfox.

POCATELLO — The 12th Annual Gate City Brewfest takes place Saturday in Historic Downtown Pocatello.

From 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. 28 brewers will offer over 80 different beers for tasting in restaurants, breweries, pubs and bars throughout downtown Pocatello. There will be craft beers new to the Pocatello area plus local and regional favorites.

Tags

Recommended for you

(1) comment

wildbill789

I know its too late for this year, but could we include a tattoo, vape oil, and seer/oracle locations for 2024.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.