BLACKFOOT — The unprecedented wave of gun violence in East Idaho continued on Thursday night with the region's 11th shooting in the past 12 days.
The Bingham County Sheriff's Office reported that the 9 p.m. shooting has resulted in the temporary closure of Highway 39 west of Blackfoot.
No information on the shooting has been released but the Sheriff's Office said a press release on the incident will be provided on Friday morning. The Sheriff's Office did say that there is no current threat to the public as a result of the shooting.
Law enforcement officers were involved in five of the previous 10 shootings that have occurred in East Idaho since Feb. 7. No law enforcement officers were wounded during the incidents. Those 10 shootings resulted in four deaths and one individual who has remained hospitalized but isn't expected to survive, authorities said.