A 10-year-old Malad girl died as a result of a tragic accident that occurred on a rural Southeast Idaho road earlier this week.
Kambrie Horsley was sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle driven by her father Brad Horsley on Daniels Road northwest of Malad on Monday afternoon when a 4-inch rock crashed through the windshield and struck her in the head, according to the Oneida County Sheriff's Office.
The rock had been dislodged from the roadway and shot at the Horsleys' vehicle by a semi driving along the same road.
Brad Horsley, who's also Oneida County's coroner, immediately drove his injured daughter to Oneida County Hospital in Malad, from where she was airlifted via emergency helicopter to Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City.
Kambrie was pronounced dead at Primary Children's later on Monday.
The Oneida County Sheriff's Office investigated the crash and was able to track down the semi driver, who had no idea his truck had sent a rock from the road flying at the Horsleys' vehicle.
The Sheriff's Office said the incident was a tragic accident with no wrongdoing involved.