U-haul arrest

A group of 31 men with the white nationalist group Patriot Front are removed from the back of a U-Haul rental truck and arrested after a traffic stop by multiple law enforcement agencies on Northwest Boulevard in Coeur d’ Alene. The stop was made just a few blocks from where the “Pride in the Park” event was being held in Coeur d’Alene City Park on June 11, 2022. 

 COLIN MULVANY THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW

Prosecutors say 31 Patriot Front members loaded into a U-Haul truck last June and headed for downtown Coeur d’Alene to “maliciously and willfully” disrupt Pride in the Park.

Attorneys for the defendants contend the Patriot Front members had their rights to peacefully protest infringed by police.

