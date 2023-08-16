Gillette Rescue

Tayten Gillette, left, rescued friend Kade Orr, left, after a Monday night hiking accident in the White Cloud Mountains. 

 PHOTO COURTESY OF TAYTEN GILLETTE

A four-time Buhl High School wrestling state champion is hospitalized in Boise after injuries sustained from a hiking accident Monday in the White Cloud Mountains in central Idaho.

Buhl’s Kade Orr was hiking with his father and wrestling buddy, Gooding’s Tayten Gillette, when tumbling boulders hit him in the back as they made their way through a ravine that Gillette described as a “gravel mountain.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.