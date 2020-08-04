AMERICAN FALLS — Firefighters are battling a brush fire in American Falls in a field near the Pizza Hut located on the 2800 block of Pocatello Avenue, according to local authorities.
Power County Sheriff Jim Jeffries says the fire, which was initially reported around 4:15 p.m., has burned 10 acres so far and has engulfed several cars parked in the field.
The Bureau of Land Management as well as firefighters from the Pocatello Fire Department are assisting Power County firefighters in getting the fire under control.
Jeffries said initial reports are that a backfiring car ignited the blaze, adding that the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Jeffries encouraged passing motorists to refrain from stopping their vehicles to observe the blaze as to not interfere with the firefighters’ efforts to extinguish the fire.
“If the wind comes up and the fire grows or it changes direction, firefighters don’t need to be worried about crowds of people,” he said.
This is a developing story so stick with idahostatejournal.com for updates.