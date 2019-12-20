BLACKFOOT — Those looking for a special way to celebrate Christmas this year may want to head to Blackfoot this weekend.
Local churches there are presenting a live Nativity at Jensen Grove on Saturday and Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. each day. There is no admission cost, but organizers encourage people to bring canned goods to donate to the Community Dinner Table.
The live Nativity, which takes place every other year, has been a tradition in Blackfoot since 2001. Kathy Abend and Dayna Pope started the event to bring people together to celebrate a common belief following the tragic events of Sept. 11.
“It makes my heart so happy to see the tradition continue even though we are no longer on the planning committee,” Pope said.
Deb Leiseth, who now co-directs the event with Ray Matsura, says the Nativity typically draws around 5,000 people.
Those who attend this year will be able to take a horse-drawn wagon ride around the park as they visit six different scenes portraying a portion of the Nativity story: the angel appearing to Mary, the journey to Bethlehem, the birth of Jesus Christ, the angel appearing to the shepherds, the wise men following the new star, and finally, the complete Nativity scene.
There are people at each location, but the story, narrated by Carl Watkins, is prerecorded, Leiseth said, adding that the words are taken from the King James Version of the Bible.
She hopes the event will help people feel the spirit of the season and remember the real reason for it.
“(I hope they) see the true meaning of Christmas — that it’s not just presents and Santa Claus,” she said.
Leiseth encourages those who attend the outdoor event to dress warm as they may have to wait in line for a while, especially if they come on Sunday, which tends to be more crowded.
Still, she says there will be hot chocolate and cookies, a warming fire and live entertainment for people to enjoy while they wait.
Leiseth hopes many people will take the opportunity to visit the live Nativity this weekend.
“It’s a great family activity,” she said.