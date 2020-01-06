POCATELLO — On Sunday the Portneuf Sangha will continue a discussion of mindfulness of the body by watching and discussing the second part of a video talk by Tara Brach, entitled "Embodied Presence: Portal to the Sacred."
At 10 a.m. there is a 30 minute silent meditation period with guidance offered for those who would like it. After the meditation, the filmed teaching will be shown, and a brief discussion will follow. Light refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge, and donations are welcomed.
For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit the website at portneufsangha.org to learn about all of the programs offered at the Sangha.