POCATELLO — Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship welcomes all to Sunday's gathering at 4 p.m. Our minister, Rev. Jenny Peek, will explore the topic of leadership. Considering formal and informal leadership models, what are the benefits and drawbacks of a formal, hierarchical structure in a faith community? What of an organic, flat model of shared leadership? And how does leadership structure mimic the patriarchal Eurocentric culture of the wider community?
Come for the message, stay for light refreshments and lively discussion following. We are located behind Pocatello High School, 309 N. Garfield Ave. Braeden Udy is providing our music. Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship welcomes people of every background, sexual orientation and gender identity. We are non-credal and covenantal.