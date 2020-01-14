POCATELLO — Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites and welcomes all to our worship service Sunday at 4 p.m. Our minister, the Rev. Jenny Peek, will share her reflection on the Poor People's Campaign. Begun so long ago by Martin Luther King, Jr., today the Rev. Dr. William J. Barber is leading a moral revival of this work.
Music provided by Braeden Udy. Also, all are invited to stay for the 6 p.m. Martin Luther King, Jr. Commemorative Community Service, sponsored by the Portneuf Valley Interfaith Fellowship. Music includes the inspiring vocalist, Keishianna Peterson, organ accompaniment by Dr. David Parry, inspirational message by Cory Mangum and award presentations for community service. Refreshments follow at 7:30 p.m. Free to all.
The services are at 309 N. Garfield Avenue in Pocatello. This is the church building behind Pocatello High School.