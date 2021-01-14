Pocatello First United Methodist Church’s pastor will be leaving his post at the end of the month.
G. Michael Scarlett, who has served at the church for the past five and a half years, recently accepted a new pastoral role. He will begin working with the Church of the Nazarene in Tyler, Texas, in February.
Scarlett says he’s looking forward to exploring new opportunities for ministry and connecting with the community in Tyler. And he’s excited to be closer to family members who live in Texas.
“I felt this was where the Lord was leading us as (far as) ministry and family,” Scarlett said.
Still, it wasn’t an easy decision for him to make. Scarlett says it’s difficult to leave in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic and know that a new pastor won’t be appointed for several months. And he knows he will miss the congregation.
“They’ve become family,” Scarlett said. “While we’re moving to Texas (and will be) closer to blood family, we had some heartbreak saying goodbye to good friends we developed over time in Pocatello.”
Scarlett expects a new pastor will be appointed in July. In the meantime, the church’s lay leadership will oversee preaching and church ministry.
The church has canceled its in-person services and activities for now because of the ongoing pandemic, but it is still meeting virtually.
A worship service takes place on Sundays at 10 a.m. and can be viewed on Pocatello First United Methodist Church’s Facebook page. People can also give offerings online to help with the church’s general operations. More information is available at www.pocatelloumc.org/giving.
Scarlett has already moved to Texas but will continue serving the church remotely through January. And he invites community members to participate in their services.
“If you don’t have a church home or if your church doesn’t have online services, we would be happy to have you join us,” Scarlett said.
He also hopes church members will stay involved and continue their important work.
Referencing the General Rules of John Wesley, co-founder of Methodism, Scarlett encouraged them to: first, do no harm; second, do good; and third, stay in love with God.