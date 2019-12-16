POCATELLO — On Sunday the Portneuf Sangha will continue to study mindfulness of the body, with readings brought by participants and discussion.
The Portneuf Sangha and Meditation Center is located at 424 W. Lewis St. in Pocatello. We offer chanting practice from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. for those who wish to participate in it. The morning begins at 10 a.m. with a 30 minute silent meditation period with guidance offered for those who would like it, followed by a discussion of readings. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge, and donations are welcomed.
For more information, contact Paula and Tony Seikel at 208-775-3183 or portneufsangha17@gmail.com or visit the website at portneufsangha.org to learn about all of the programs offered at the Sangha.