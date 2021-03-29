When my wife and I were decorating our home for Easter, I almost replaced our small Christus statue with a bunny in its place on the shelf. Suddenly, I felt ashamed that I was about to remove the reason we celebrate Easter from the midst of our decorations. Amongst sweet and sticky marshmallow covered chicks, mouth-watering solid chocolate bunnies, cream and caramel-filled chocolate eggs and Easter egg hunts enjoyed by family and friends, it can be easy to replace Him who came to be a sacrifice for mankind, with temporal Easter celebrations. Jesus Christ, the Son of the Father, is the prince of peace, the Holy One of Israel, the Bread of Life, and who Handel in his Oratorio: “Messiah,” deemed: ‘Wonderful,’ ‘Counselor,’ ‘the Mighty God,’ ‘King of Kings’ and ‘Lord of Lords!’ At Christmastime it is easier to remember that Christ is the reason for the season, as the term ‘Christmas,’ bears His name. But at Easter, with all the fun and games, it can be easy to forget the significance of why we celebrate Easter and what occurred at this time about two-thousand years ago.
Easter time is a holy time when many Christians participate in Holy Week. Palm Sunday marks the time when Jesus made his triumphal entrance into Jerusalem where he cleansed the temple, taught his followers and forgave them of their sins. With his Apostles, Jesus instituted the sacrament at the last supper which was “a quiet, beautiful moment that [took] place before Jesus [entered] the Garden of Gethsemane later that night” where he would begin his Atonement by standing in the place of all mankind to suffer for their sins and afflictions. In that Holy Garden, Jesus felt what thousands in the world have felt during the COVID-19 pandemic and what various community members have felt in their struggles for justice and equality between races and cultures… pain, sicknesses, loss of hope, and betrayal. Jesus knows what betrayal feels like as he was not only betrayed by Judas Iscariot for thirty pieces of silver, but by his own on Good Friday when the people cried out “Crucify Him!” in Pilate’s presence. (ChurchofJesusChrist.org, 2021). Jesus carried his own cross to Golgotha, except for a small moment when Simon of Cyrene bore His cross for him. Jesus’ ministry and suffering was prophesied and poetically written by Isaiah in the Old Testament: “He was oppressed, and he was afflicted, yet he opened not his mouth: he is brought as a lamb to the slaughter, and as a sheep before her shearers is dumb, so he opened not his mouth” (King James Bible, Isaiah 53.7). At Golgotha, Jesus did not dispute his crucifixion because he was the Son of God, who chose to stand in the place of mankind so that everyone may not have to suffer his same fate. Jesus was nailed to the cross, given Vinegar to drink by those who were uncaring, bled from every pore as his bones broke and he eventually suffered death.
The beauty of Easter morning is easily forgotten, misconstrued and overshadowed by worldly pleasures, but the triumphant event when Jesus’ body and spirit were reunited, called resurrection, marks the reason to celebrate Easter! Not only does Jesus’ resurrection stand as a symbol of hope, but as beacon of light and truth. The Apostle Paul said: “But now is Christ risen from the dead, and become the firstfruits of them that slept… For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive” (Kim James Bible, 1 Cor 15.20, 22). To all those who have suffered the death of a loved one during the pandemic or at any point in time, let Easter be your beacon of light by remembering that your loved ones will rise again like Christ. You and I will
see our loved ones again! This Easter, remember that Jesus Christ literally stood in place of all mankind, and so His grace is available to all. His grace gives us power to become more caring and loving individuals for those who feel uncared for. His grace gives us power to love and not hate, and to find commonalties rather than differences with those who look or act different and who do not share the same culture, belief system or political opinions. We can all experience the grace of Christ by carrying someone else’s cross by comforting those who are ill, serving those who need assistance, sharing messages of hope with those who feel hopeless, and above all, by acting on the words of Christ: “love your neighbor as yourself” (King James Bible, Mat 22.39). I believe as we follow the teachings of Christ, we will find hope and happiness during times when all hope seems lost. I personally invite anyone of any faith or belief system, to attend an Easter service during Holy Week and remember the true reason why we celebrate Easter.
Case Stayner holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English from Idaho State University and is currently working to obtain his Master’s in Secondary Education from Grand Canyon University. Case loves writing in his free time and teaching English and other subjects at his place of employment. The most important things Case values in life are his religious beliefs, including his faith in God the Father and his son Jesus Christ and his dedication to his family.