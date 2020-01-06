Most people are aware of the horrific crash that took the lives of nine members of a prominent Southeast Idaho family. For those not familiar with the details of the tragedy, on Nov. 30, nine members of the close-knit Hansen family were killed when their single-engine, private aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff. The noontime tragedy occurred on the group’s return trip from an annual pheasant hunting trip near Chamberlain, South Dakota. The plane was en route to Idaho Falls just days after Thanksgiving. Since that time the family has received countless thoughts, prayers and acts of service offered to the survivors and their friends and families.
Our own thoughts have been with the family of those who perished: James D. Hansen, Sr.; two of his sons, James and Kirk; and three of his grandsons, as well as a great-grandson and two grandsons-in-law. All were well known in the Idaho Falls area.
Words spoken at the Dec. 18 funeral of this family patriarch can be a great comfort to anyone losing loved ones, especially at the Thanksgiving and Christmas season.
President M. Russell Ballard, acting president of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, presided at the funeral. He spoke and offered the gentle suggestion to the Hansen relatives and friends that, when referring to their departed loved ones, they do not use the term “was.” Rather, he suggested that they say, “is.”
“James Hansen is in the great world of the spirits who have gone ahead. He is alive, just as Jesus Christ, our savior and redeemer, is alive” until the resurrection of us all.
President Ballard also spoke of his own great-grandfather, church President Joseph F. Smith, sixth president of the church, who often spoke of the thin veil separating the living and those in the spirit world. The principles of the gospel reveal that the connections binding family members and friends do not end with the passage of this period of mortality.
He quoted President Smith as saying: “I claim that we live in their presence. They see us. They are solicitous of our welfare They love us now more than ever.”
President Ballard also comforted the family by saying: “You will feel their presence. There will be times when you will sense that they are watching over you. Don’t resist it. ... Let heaven help you through this. Let those who have 'passed on' help you.”
He added: “Will you feel they are near? Absolutely — especially if you will find time in this busy, hectic world we now live in to simply be still.”
He added that, “the peace of the Lord will carry you through until that great day of reunion when you are back in one another’s arms.”
It is important to note that the sadness of losing so many members of an outstanding family was staggering to people around the globe — this because of their immense philanthropy and commitment to helping others. It was said that this family viewed making an impact in this world a responsibility, not a choice, and that is the way they all lived their lives.
During the service, a family friend, Becky Bursell, stated that “she had never known a family more dedicated to service and giving.”
Elder Gary Stevenson, also a member of the Quorum of the Twelve, stated that the testimonies of Jesus Christ held by the Hansen family is a tribute to the legacy and memory for all who knew each of them. He stated, “I have known this family since the late 1970s when my wife and I attended the same ward of the church.
“I was impressed with the Hansen family, and, over the years, I’ve become even more impressed as the posterity of James Hansen, Sr. has grown,” — a tribute to the ever-growing number of family members.
With the passing of this dedicated nine, it was as if they were needed for a special project on the other side, and that’s why they were taken all at once and so quickly. This could be a way of viewing their passing, and we, along with so many others, convey our sympathy to this remarkable and loving family.
