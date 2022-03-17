What types of investments do you have? Do you invest your money in a house, in land, in Certificates of Deposit, or in the stock market? I’m not one to give you financial investment advice. But each of us has valuables or treasures that we invest so that those treasures increase in value and effectiveness.
A lot of people have invested in the stock markets, whether a little or a lot. Over the years it grows well under good economic climates, but sometimes loses what it has gained during hard economic times. It is sad to watch all your gains turn to losses, which are no longer there for you to reinvest, either because the funds, or the years required to build the funds back up, are gone.
Some people invest their time and energy in healthy relationships. That’s a good investment. Some people invest their minds to help develop other people’s minds, as teachers and preachers do. Some people invest their talents to enrich others musically, theologically, psychologically, socially, or artistically. Some invest their love into the lives of others, which multiplies and spreads to enrich even more people. Some people, myself included, invest our life in God and in His activities to bring more people into a love relationship with their Creator.
Take a few moments to think about your life. What is it that you have of lasting value that by investing in others can grow and multiply?
Some people want to believe that Christians are immune from suffering, losses, or difficulties. In reality, life is full of unanticipated factors that can give us a very bad beating very quickly. It takes a lifetime to build up something of quality, and only a few days to wipe it out. For example, all those beautiful buildings in Kiev and other Ukrainian cities that were built over centuries, which now a madman daily bombs to pieces “just because he can.” Centuries of life and culture are destroyed in days, while a sympathetic world wrings its hands and stands by watching. Homes and towns of real people and children are eliminated. Children and young families are terrorized, with bombs and missiles searing into their psyche forever. And the world watches.
Where is God in such events? I can assure you He is not in Putin, nor in Putin’s generals and minions who daily, mindlessly and evilly, destroy the lives of people who were minding their own business. I look for God in the lives of all of us who stand on the sideline, shaking our heads, wanting to do something, but at a loss about how to stop a madman. Is God in our fear? The Ukrainians have stood up to the bully, but few have joined them in stopping the madman.
Thousands of people around the world (including here) are stepping up to break the back of Putin’s regime, and try to get lifelines to the Ukrainians who are being strangled day by day.
In 1 Peter 4:19 (NJB), we read: “So even those whom God allows to suffer should commit themselves to the Creator who is trustworthy, and then go on doing good.” At the time Peter wrote this letter from Rome, many Christians were being dipped in tar and set on fire to light up Caesar’s garden parties. Peter’s word of encouragement was that God has not abandoned us, even when a madman is trying to eliminate us. We need to not blame God for the evil devouring the world. We need to draw closer to God during times of suffering, rather than pushing Him away. We “should commit ourselves to the Creator who is trustworthy (faithful to do what He promises to do).” The word “commit” in this verse is a banking word meaning to deposit, or invest. We need to invest in God. What do we have to invest in God? Our life, our love, our time, skills and abilities, and resources.
Investing in God is always a great investment. You don’t lose what you deposit in God, and no one is strong enough to break into the bank to steal your investments away from God. God is faithful, all powerful, and wise. Your investments in God and His activities multiply and expand year after year, century after century. When we invest our life in God, we live now, and we live on with Him into eternity … and beyond!
Are you invested in God? Have you committed your life to Him?
Award-winning columnist Dr. Ed Jordan is pastor of Gwynn’s Island Baptist Church, Gwynn, VA. He can be reached at szent.edward@gmail.com.