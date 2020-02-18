The film "Anthropocene: The Human Epoch" will be shown Thursday night at 7 p.m. in the Wood River Room at the Pond Student Union. Admission is free. The word “Anthropocene” refers to our current geologic age, indicating the impact that human beings have had on the environment. Much of this impact takes the form of habitat destruction, as Earth’s land, air and water have become unlivable for many plants and animals when transformed to suit human needs. The documentary provides viewers with an immersive sensory experience of what this transformation feels like around the globe, focusing on representative sites that have experienced massive change. Following the film, several professors and community members will discuss the loss of habitat both at the local level and in general terms. The event is hosted by ISU's Department of English and Philosophy, the English Graduate Student Association and Portneuf Valley Audubon. All are welcome to attend.
The 2020 Frank Church Symposium is Thursday and Friday at the ISU Rendezvous Complex's A, B and C Suites, with the theme “The End of Democracy?” The event is free and open to the public and begins Thursday morning at 10 a.m. and runs through 5 p.m., with a 6 p.m. keynote speech at the Stephens Performing Arts Center by Larry Diamond, an American political sociologist and leading contemporary scholar in the field of democracy studies, heralding from Stanford University. The event concludes Friday with a morning session of events running from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, please contact Mikayla Simonson at 208-477-9456 or simomika@isu.edu.
"Frozen II" is the weekend feature at the Bengal Theater with shows Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 7 and 9:45 p.m., and Saturday at 4:30 and 7 p.m. The popular "Frozen" saga continues as the sisters Elsa and Anna, with friends, travel to an ancient, autumn-bound forest of an enchanted land, where they set out to find the origin of Elsa's powers in order to save their own kingdom. (Rated PG) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and children younger than 12, and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.isucinema.com.
After winning five of their last six games, the Idaho State women's basketball team hosts Weber State Thursday at 7 p.m. in Reed Gym and is in position to earn a first-round bye in the conference tournament if they can continue their winning ways. Admission runs $5 to $12 and tickets can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or are available one hour before the game at the Reed Gym box office.
Steep Canyon Rangers perform Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. According to press releases, the Grammy Award-winning sextet has spent nearly two decades bending and shaping the bluegrass aesthetic, wedding it to elements of pop, country and folk-rock to create something original. Tickets run $30 to $35 and can be purchased online at www.idahostatetickets.com or by calling 208-282-3595. For more information about the Steep Canyon Rangers, visit www.steepcanyon.com.
ISU Choirs Mid-Winter Concert is Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the Jensen Grand Hall at the Stephens Performing Arts Center. Come and enjoy the musical talents of the ISU choirs directed by Dr. Scott Anderson in an elegant setting of the Jensen Grand Concert Hall. Tickets run $8 for adults, $6 for ISU faculty and staff, $4 for pre-college age students and free for ISU students with valid Bengal ID. Children younger than 6 will not be admitted into concerts. For tickets contact the Stephens Performing Arts Box Office at 208-282-3595.
Nepalese Night 2020 is Saturday night at the Pond Student Union Ballroom. Experience the rich culture, diversity and hospitality of Nepal with exotic food and performances celebrating togetherness and brotherhood. Enjoy games, performances, delicacies, raffles and prizes. Admission includes dinner and runs $8 for faculty and staff and $9 for the public if purchased in advance at the Pond Student Union weekdays, or $10 if purchased at the door.
Oscar-nominated "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" will be shown Sunday at 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Tom Hanks was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Mr. Rogers, taking a look at the unique relationship the public television star develops with a journalist looking to investigate his authenticity. (Rated PG) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For Trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/beautiful.
Oscar-nominated "Harriet" plays Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater, telling the story of the famed former slave whose work on the Underground Railroad led several dozen slaves to their freedom in the years leading up to the Civil War. (Rated PG-13) Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For more information and trailer, go to www.isucinema.com.
Also, next week is Best Picture Oscar winner "Parasite" showing on March 1 at 4:30 and 7 p.m. in the Bengal Theater. Also the winner of Best Screenplay, Foreign Movie and Director, this Korean movie follows a poor family who cons their way into becoming servants of a rich family, but their easy life gets complicated when their deception is threatened with exposure. Admission is $3 for the public, $2 for ISU staff and free for ISU students with Bengal ID. For trailer and more information, go to www.pocatellofilmsociety.com/parasite.
Bob Devine is the coordinator for the Pocatello Film Society. If you would like your campus related event included in future columns, please send information to Bob at devirobe@isu.edu.