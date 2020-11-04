The 2020 general election Tuesday night was historic for Idaho in many ways, including record breaking moments for the state as well as Bannock and Power counties.
A record number of Bannock and Power County residents voted early in the 2020 general election Tuesday night while overall turnout fell short of eclipsing previous presidential elections in Bannock County and jumped significantly in Power County.
Statewide, approximately 80 to 82 percent of registered voters cast a ballot for the election, which would be a record high turnout, Chad Houck, a chief deputy in the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office, told the Associated Press.
Idaho topped 1 million registered voters for the first time in history about three weeks before Tuesday’s election, with a little more than 40 percent of those voters requesting mail-in ballots, Houck told the Idaho Statesman on Oct. 14.
Bannock County Clerk Jason Dixon says over 22,000 people cast an absentee ballot or voted in-person during the five weeks of early voting in the county. A little more than 17,000 registered voters in the county cast ballots on election day.
“What was most impressive is that we voted thousands of people earlier by absentee or early voting than we did on election day,” Dixon said. “That fell right along within our plan for COVID-19. We were open for five weeks, while others were only open for two and we really only had three days that were substantially crowded. Our lines were only 10 or 15 minute waits at their longest.”
The unofficial count of registered voters in Bannock County when all ballots had been counted around 1 a.m. early Wednesday was 46,733, more than those who registered to vote in either the 2016 election in which Donald Trump defeated Hillary Clinton to secure the presidency and when Barack Obama sought reelection alongside Trump’s Democratic challenger from Tuesday night, former Vice President Joe Biden, in 2012.
Bannock County reported nearly an 86 percent voter turnout Wednesday, less than one percent fewer than the turnout in 2016 and about 5 percent less than the 2012 election. Bannock County Elections Administrator Julie Hancock says over 4,000 voters who registered Tuesday would put the total number of registered voters above 50,000, the highest she’s ever seen in over a decade with the county.
“It was an outstanding, record breaking turnout,” Hancock said. “I am thrilled to see the interest taken and to be part of this important process.”
By the time Power County closed its early voting on Friday after running for two weeks, approximately 35 percent of its 3,636 registered voters had already cast a ballot, says Power County Clerk Sharee Sprague.
“Turnout for us was off the charts, it was crazy,” Sprague said. “We were just below 86 percent last night but after we canvas and add in the remaining same-day new registrations that number should drop, I’m guessing to around 81 percent.”
Power County nearly doubled it’s absentee ballots of 562 and increased its voter turnout 10 percent from the 2016 election after finishing its count around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The amount of registered voters in the county fell by about 70 people, according to the unofficial results, but will ultimately be more than in the 2016 election after a few hundred same-day new registrations are added, Sprague said.
Primary motivators for the high turnout, Sprague said, included a contested sheriff’s race and the county’s sixth precinct encompassing some of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation in an election where former state representative and a citizen of the Coeur d'Alene tribe, Democrat Paulette Jordan, challenged incumbent Republican Jim Risch for his U.S. Senate seat.
“Our long-time sheriff retired and we had a contested sheriff race on the ballot locally, so I think that was a driving force and I think the national election just really brought the voters out,” Sprague said. “Paulette Jordan is Native American and one of my precincts encompasses the reservation. That precinct’s turnout, I bet, is quite different than in 2016.”
Both Bannock and Power County experienced quite a few voters who had either forgotten they requested absentee ballots in May for the election Tuesday night or otherwise no longer wanted them. Sprague said voters wishing to spoil their absentee ballot were asked to fill out an affidavit assuring they did not turn in their mail-in ballot.
Dixon said a majority of the absentee ballot requests for Bannock County were scanned, stored and shown to voters who said they hadn’t requested a mail-in ballot or no longer wanted it.
“When people came in and said they did not request the mail-in ballot we showed them that original request document and most people realized they were in error,” Dixon said. “A majority of people were okay with it after that.”
Sprague and Dixon thanked their poll workers and many volunteers for what was a hectic and unique election night, one fitting for 2020.
“I was super impressed with all of our poll workers and volunteers, they did a tremendous job,” Dixon said, adding that he expects to have finished canvassing soon and will have an official count by next Tuesday.
Sprague added, “We had great support for our community. Our poll workers and volunteers worked their tails off. We’re exhausted after working about 10 to 12 hours days for the past week, but we’ll canvas on Monday and should have all our votes made official that day.”