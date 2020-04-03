Several regional candidates will vie for offices in an unusual primary election that will involve exclusively absentee ballots, due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic.
The election had been scheduled for May 19. However, the deadline for voters to submit their completed ballots to county clerks has been pushed back to 8 p.m. on June 2.
Idahoans will also be allowed to register to vote and request an absentee ballot until 8 p.m. on May 19.
Secretary of State Lawerence Denney said every registered voter in the state will be mailed a form to request an absentee ballot.
Residents may register to vote online at idahovotes.gov or in-person at their county clerk's office. No polling places will be open on election day.
In races for Idaho's congressional delegation, Democrats will choose between Paulette Jordan and Jim Vandermaas to face Republican Jim Risch in the general election for U.S. Senate. Republicans will vote for either Rep. Mike Simpson or Kevin Rhoades to face Democrat Aaron Swisher in the race for House of Representatives.
Legislative District 28
Dan Karlan, of Pocatello, is running for the senate seat from Legislative District 28 as a Libertarian. The incumbent, Jim Guthrie, of Inkom, will be the sole Republican running in his bid for reelection.
In the race for state representative Position A, Mike Saville, of McCammon, is running as a Democrat. Incumbent Randy Armstrong, of Inkom, is the sole Republican.
Incumbent Kevin Andrus, a Lava Hot Springs Republican, is the sole candidate running in Position B.
Legislative District 29
Incumbent Mark Nye, a Pocatello Democrat, is the sole candidate running for the senate seat in Legislative District 29.
In the race for state representative, Position A, incumbent Chris Abernathy, of Pocatello, is the only Democrat running. Dustin Whitney Manwaring, of Pocatello, is the sole Republican who has filed.
In state representative Position B, James Ruchti, a former representative, and a Pocatello Democrat, is the sole candidate to have filed. The seat is being vacated by retiring Rep. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello.
Bannock County
In Bannock County, Independents Robert Ballard and Lorin Nielsen, who is currently sheriff, will face off for District 1 of the county commission. Both candidates reside in Pocatello. Republicans Joel Jolley, of Inkom, and Ernie Moser, the incumbent, who is also from Inkom, will also run in District 1.
Jeff Hough, a Chubbuck Republican, is the sole candidate who has filed in District 2 for commission.
Tony Manu, a Republican from Pocatello, and Nate Stewart, an Independent from Pocatello, have both filed to run for Bannock County sheriff.
Bannock County Prosecutor Stephen Herzog, of Pocatello, is the sole Democrat running to retain his post. Jeff Nye, of Pocatello, is the sole Republican running for prosecutor.
Power County
In Power County, two Republicans are facing off for prosecuting attorney, Abe Luca and Anson L. Call II.
Four Republicans are running for sheriff: Joshua Campbell, John Canfield, Jesse Johnston and Gary Krell.
Max Sprague is the only Democrat running for sheriff.
Democrat Ronald L. Funk is the only candidate to have filed in District 1 for Power County Commissioner.
Republican William Lasley is the only candidate to have filed in District 2 for Power County Commissioner.
Republican Bill Funk is the only candidate running for Power County Precinct Committeeman in Precinct 1.
Republican Mary Morrical is the only candidate running for Power County Precinct Committeeman from Precinct 3.