Kathleen Lewis has helped the region's small communities secure millions for infrastructure projects and has an extensive background in planning and zoning. She'd like to put that experience to work for the Pocatello City Council.
Josh Mansfield has competed in speech and debate for eight years at both the high school and collegiate levels and says that experience has prepared him to keep an open mind and to value differing opinions as a city council member.
Lewis, Mansfield and John C. Ruth are the candidates in the race for Seat 4 on the Pocatello City Council. Ruth did not return requests for an interview.
Lewis
Lewis and her husband have lived in Pocatello for more than 50 years. They've raised their family here and their grandchildren reside in the community.
She believes she has the right background to help her community achieve its potential, having worked for the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments for more than 30 years, including two decades as the nonprofit's executive director.
She started her career working as a contracts manager with the Area Agency on Aging, which functions under the umbrella of SEICOG. In that capacity she learned about the needs of senior citizens, working closely with senior centers throughout the region.
She then became SEICOG's economic development director, helping communities obtain grants. She helped secure funds for a downtown revitalization project in Lava Hot Springs, for example.
Lewis believes she would bring a wealth of knowledge on economic development, planning and zoning to the city. She's also eager to help the city in its ongoing effort to update its comprehensive plan.
She served for eight years on the Pocatello Planning and Zoning Commission. Furthermore, she's helped local communities create urban renewal agencies and tax increment financing districts.
She said she's running for council based on her desire to "share my background and experience in a positive way that helps the community."
"Because I've managed an organization, I know how to work through issues," said Lewis, who retired from SEICOG in 2017 but has remained active in community service. "... What I think we need to do better is planning. The city has been stagnant in growth and in income levels. I could bring a different viewpoint and additional experience."
Lewis has helped cities develop capital improvement plans to prepare for large expenses looming in the future. Furthermore, she serves as a hearing examiner for Pocatello and she served for a decade on the Marshall Public Library Board of Trustees.
As a council member, she said she would prioritize addressing a lack of local affordable housing.
"I'm very concerned about affordable housing in the community, and I have family members who are affected by that," she said.
Mansfield
Mansfield, who is a 2015 Highland High School graduate, credits his favorite high school teachers with instilling his love of local politics.
"I've always believed local government has the greatest capacity to effect change and improve people's lives," Mansfield said.
Mansfield attended Carroll College in Helena, Montana, on a debate scholarship and earned bachelor's degrees in political science and French. He also spent two years in France while on a church mission.
In debate, Mansfield often had to argue positions he didn't necessarily support. He believes the exercise improved his critical thinking skills, which would help him to be a better public servant.
He works in health care administration as director of operations for Superior Physical Therapy in Pocatello. Through his job, he said he's gained extensive experience in budgeting, finance, human resources, hiring, planning, growth and acquisition.
Mansfield is convinced the city is on solid footing financially.
"I think we have some city employees and department heads who have done an excellent job," Mansfield said.
He was concerned by discussions when the city set its budget about potentially cutting staff to keep property taxes in check. Though the city ultimately didn't opt to balance its budget by trimming staff, Mansfield believes the mere dialogue hurt employee morale.
"I believe even if those actions weren't taken the words and ideas and actions of our elected officials have consequences," Mansfield said. "If we truly want Pocatello to be excellent, we have to ensure we have the best professionals possible."
Mansfield advises the city to diversify its revenue sources. For example, he believes additional funding could be generated for the fire department by increasing the city's involvement in a program that offers city equipment and personnel in exchange for payments to help the federal government fight wildland fires.
Mansfield has been endorsed by the local police and fire unions, as well as the Central Labor Council and the Pocatello Education Association.