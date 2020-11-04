Bannock County GOP incumbents all won their contested races for sheriff and two county commissioner seats on Tuesday.
Incumbent Republican Tony Manu, who was sworn in as Bannock County sheriff in July after longtime Sheriff Lorin Nielsen retired in June, easily defeated independent candidate Nate Stewart, who reported no campaign donations or expenditures.
Manu won the sheriff's race with 27,552 votes or 73 percent of ballots cast to Stewart's 10,186 votes or 27 percent of ballots cast.
Manu, who also reported no campaign donations or expenditures, was raised in Hawaii and California and moved to Pocatello in 1986 to play football at Idaho State University. He joined the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office in 1992 as his first job in law enforcement, starting with a position at the old jail and working his way up through the ranks.
Incumbent Republican County Commissioner Ernie Moser — a lifelong resident of Inkom and the former mayor of that town — won re-election by defeating independent candidates Nielsen and Robert Ballard.
Moser won the race with 17,005 votes or 45 percent of ballots cast to Nielsen's 13,328 votes or 35 percent of ballots cast and Ballard's 7,453 votes or 20 percent of ballots case.
Moser, who raised about $7,100 for his re-election campaign, focused on ensuring residents of the county are prepared for the many economic development and enterprise opportunities on the horizon for the region.
”I appreciate the huge number of people that have come out and voiced their opinion, and I am looking forward to another four years,” Moser said.
Nielsen reported no campaign donations or expenditures while Ballard raised $27,600, expending all but about $860, according to campaign finance reports.
Incumbent Republican County Commissioner Jeff Hough of Chubbuck was also re-elected on Tuesday, defeating Democratic challenger Lisa Alexander.
Hough received 22,825 votes or 59 percent of all ballots cast compared to Alexander's 15,661 votes or 41 percent of all ballots cast.
Alexander raised almost $13,000 for her campaign, expending $9,000, while Hough raised approximately $1,900.
Hough was appointed on July 1 to fill the seat left open when GOP County Commissioner Steve Brown resigned on June 5 to take a job in Alaska.
”I am totally impressed with the voters in Bannock County and it’s just amazing how many people voted in my favor,” Hough said. “I am excited about working for the citizens of Bannock County for the next two years and I’m honestly humbled by their support.”