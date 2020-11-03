Bannock County incumbents appeared on track to sweep in their contested races for sheriff and two commissioner seats Tuesday night, with all three Republican candidates leading their challengers with most of the votes counted.
Incumbent Republican Tony Manu, who was sworn in as Bannock County sheriff in July after former Sheriff Lorin Nielsen retired in June from the position after 40 years, had the strongest lead over his opponent, independent candidate Nate Stewart, in the race for Bannock County sheriff.
With about 89 percent of precincts reporting at press time Tuesday night, Manu had earned 72.79 percent of the vote, or a total of 25,228 votes cast in his favor. Stewart, who reported no campaign donations or expenditures for this election, earned 9,431 votes, or 27.21 percent.
Manu, who also reported no campaign donations or expenditures for this election, was raised in Hawaii and California and moved to Pocatello in 1986 to play football at Idaho State University. He joined the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office in 1992 as his first job in law enforcement, starting with a position at the old jail and working his way up through the ranks.
As a former football player, Manu declined to comment Tuesday night other than to say the race is not over until the fourth quarter and to thank Stewart for the clean race.
Incumbent Republican Ernie Moser — a lifelong resident, former mayor and former city councilman of Inkom — appeared on track to narrowly hold off challenges from independent candidates Lorin Nielsen and Robert Ballard in the race for Bannock County commissioner seat No. 1.
Moser led at press time Tuesday night with 15,456 votes, or 44.52 percent, compared to Nielsen with 12,475 votes, or 35.94 percent, and Ballard with 6,783 votes, or 19.54 percent.
Moser’s campaign, which raised about $7,100 for this election, focused on ensuring residents of the county are prepared for the many economic development and enterprise opportunities on the horizon for the region.
”I appreciate the huge number of people that have come out and voiced their opinion, and I am looking forward to another four years,” Moser said.
Nielsen reported no campaign donations or expenditures for this election and Ballard raised $27,600, expending all but about $860, according to campaign finance reports.
Incumbent Republican Jeff Hough, a Chubbuck resident and owner of a local consulting firm, held about an 17 point lead over Democratic challenger Lisa Alexander in the race for Bannock County commissioner seat No. 2.
With 48 of 54 precincts counted at press time, Hough had earned 58.35 percent of the vote Tuesday night, with a total of 20,653 votes cast in his favor. Alexander, who raised almost $13,000 this election, expending $9,000, had earned 14,740 votes, or 41.65 percent.
Hough, who raised approximately $1,900 for this election, was appointed on July 1 to fill a seat left open when Steve Brown resigned on June 5 to take another job. Hough, in his short time in office, started a financial analysis tool, or FAT, team that helps evaluate projects and purchases for the county.
”I am totally impressed with the voters in Bannock County and it’s just amazing how many people voted in my favor,” Hough said. “I am excited about working for the citizens of Bannock County for the next two years and I’m honestly humbled by their support.”