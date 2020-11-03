Bannock County voters have rejected the plan to study a proposed Pocatello-Chubbuck merger.
In response to an advisory question asking Bannock County voters if they “support exploring the consolidation of Pocatello and Chubbuck into one city,” 20,464 voters or 53 percent of all ballots cast voted against the study while 17,852 voters or 47 percent of all ballots cast supported it.
Both sides in the debate over the proposed consolidation of the two cities said they're looking forward to reviewing how Pocatello and Chubbuck residents voted on the study. The final advisory vote results did not break out how either of the cities voted but Bannock County election officials said they would be providing that information later this week.
The Bannock County Commission decided this past summer to put the advisory question on the November election ballot following a presentation from the group interested in studying a Pocatello-Chubbuck merger, the One City Exploratory Committee.
Dustin Manwaring, a Pocatello Republican and Idaho House of Representatives candidate, and Ryan Satterfield, a real estate developer from Pocatello, are the current co-chairs of the committee.
Manwaring said the results of the advisory vote are encouraging.
But he declined to comment further until the individual precinct level data for Pocatello and Chubbuck is available and he’s had a chance to review that information with the One City Exploratory Committee.
Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England, an ardent opponent of the proposed consolidation of the two cities, also wants to see the individual precinct data that will show specifically how residents in Pocatello and Chubbuck voted on the planned study.
”The individual precinct level data is going to be imperative,” England said. “Once we see the data for the precincts of Pocatello and Chubbuck, that will be the real tell.”