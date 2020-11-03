With most of the ballots counted Tuesday night it appears Bannock County voters are nearly split when it comes to exploring the potential for a future Pocatello-Chubbuck merger.
Out of 35,201 ballots counted for an advisory question asking Bannock County voters if they “support exploring the consolidation of Pocatello and Chubbuck into one city,” 52.96 percent, or 18,641 county residents, voted against the measure, while 47.04 percent, or 16,560 county residents, voted in favor of it.
The advisory question made its way onto the election ballot because of a vote to do so this summer by the Bannock County Commission and a presentation from the group interested in studying a Pocatello-Chubbuck merger, the One City Exploratory Committee.
Dustin Manwaring, a Pocatello Republican and Idaho House of Representatives candidate, and Ryan Satterfield, a real estate developer from Pocatello, are the current co-chairs of the committee.
While the vote totals specific to Pocatello and Chubbuck were not available on Tuesday night, Manwaring said the preliminary results were encouraging.
Manwaring declined to comment further on the advisory question results until the individual precinct level data is available and he’s had a chance to review that information with the One City Exploratory Committee.
Chubbuck Mayor Kevin England, an ardent opponent of the proposed consolidation of the two cities, said the narrow split for the advisory vote at the county level is not a true indicator of support or opposition as that vote total takes into account votes from outside of Pocatello and Chubbuck.
”The individual precinct level data is going to be imperative,” England said. “Once we see the data for the precincts of Pocatello and Chubbuck, that will be the real tell.”