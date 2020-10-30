Election day is Tuesday in Southeast Idaho and polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Here’s a list of issues on Southeast Idaho ballots:
An advisory question about a Pocatello-Chubbuck merger asks voters in Bannock County, “Do you support exploring the consolidation of Pocatello and Chubbuck into one city?”
• The Portneuf Library District is asking voters in Chubbuck and North Bannock County to approve a $12 million bond that would help fund the construction of a new library.
• Voters in McCammon will be asked to consider a $1.1 million bond that would help cover the costs of building a new fire station.
In addition to the presidential election, voters in Southeast Idaho will cast ballots to decide the following contested races:
Incumbent Republican Ernie Moser is facing challenges from independent candidates Lorin Nielsen and Robert Ballard in the race for Bannock County commissioner seat No. 1.
• Incumbent Republican Jeff Hough and Democratic candidate Lisa Alexander are facing off in the race for Bannock County commissioner seat No. 2.
• Incumbent Republican Tony Manu and independent candidate Nate Stewart are facing off in the race for Bannock County sheriff.
• Incumbent Republican Anson Call and write-in candidate Abe Luca are facing off in the Power County prosecutor race.Democrat Max Sprague and Republican Joshua Campbell are facing off in the Power County sheriff race.
• Incumbent Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello, and Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, are facing off in the District 29 Idaho House of Representatives race.
• Incumbent Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, and Mike Saville, D-McCammon, are facing off in the District 28 Idaho House of Representatives race.
• Incumbent Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom, and Dan Karlan, a local Libertarian, are facing off in the District 28 Senate race.
• Incumbent Republican Mike Simpson is facing challenges from Democrat C. Aaron Swisher, Libertarian Idaho Sierra Law and Constitutionalist Pro-life (a person formerly known as Marvin Richardson) in the U.S. House of Representatives race.
• Incumbent Republican Jim Risch is facing challenges from Democrat Paulette Jordan, Independent Natalie M. Fleming and Constitutionalist Ray J. Writz in the U.S. Senate race.