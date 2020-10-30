Election day is Tuesday in Southeast Idaho and polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Here’s a list of issues on Southeast Idaho ballots:
- An advisory question about a Pocatello-Chubbuck merger asks voters in Bannock County, “Do you support exploring the consolidation of Pocatello and Chubbuck into one city?”
The Portneuf Library District is asking voters in Chubbuck and North Bannock County to approve a $12 million bond that would help fund construction of a new library.
Voters in McCammon will be asked to consider a $1.1 million bond that would help cover costs of building a new fire station.
Here is a list of contested local and state races in Southeast Idaho:
Incumbent Republican Ernie Moser is facing challenges from Independent candidates Lorin W. Nielsen and Robert Ballard in the race for Bannock County Commissioner seat No. 1.
Incumbent Republican Jeff Hough and Democratic candidate Lisa Alexander are facing off in the race for Bannock County Commissioner seat No. 2.
Incumbent Republican Tony Manu and Independent Nate Stewart are facing off in the race for Bannock County sheriff.
Incumbent Republican Anson Call and write-in Republican candidate Abe Luca are facing off in the Power County Prosecutor race.
Incumbent Chris Abernathy, D-Pocatello, and Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, are facing off in the District 29 Idaho House Representative race.
Incumbent Randy Armstrong, R-Pocatello, and Mike Saville, D-Pocatello, are facing off in the District 28 Idaho House Representative race.
Incumbent Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom, and Dan Karlan, L-Pocatello, are facing off in the District 28 Senate race.
Incumbent Republican Mike Simpson is facing challenges from Democrat C. Aaron Swisher, Libertarian Idaho Sierra Law, and Constitutionalist Pro-life (a person formerly known as Marvin Richardson) in the U.S. House of Representatives race.
Incumbent Republican Jim Risch is facing challenges from Democrat Paulette Jordan, Independent Natalie M. Fleming, and Constitutionalist Ray J. Writz.