It’s rhubarb season, and if you have a prolific plant, my rhubarb jam is a great way to enjoy this delicious vegetable (it’s not a fruit) any time of the year. This jam is simple to make and can either be canned or frozen. While it is great for biscuits or rolls, it also works well when combined with a little Sriracha as a glaze for chicken, pork, or shrimp. This recipe can be doubled if you find yourself with an extra-large crop. So along with the other numerous seasonal rhubarb treats, include a big batch of this sweet jam and enjoy the season all year long.
Belle’s Rhubarb Jam
4 pounds rhubarb, chopped
4 cups sugar
3 tablespoons lemon juice
1-2 packets or pouches (3 ounces each) natural pectin
Heat rhubarb and lemon juice in a large pot over medium heat and cook slowly until the rhubarb releases its juices (about 10 minutes). Bring to a slow boil and then add the pectin and continue to cook for another 10 minutes. Add all the sugar and mix thoroughly and continue to cook for about 15 minutes or until the mixture is smooth and the rhubarb has broken down. You can use a potato masher to smooth any lumps. Place the jam in sterilized jars and secure canning lids and rings. Water bath the jars for 10 minutes to seal. You can also store the jam in the freezer instead canning them.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.