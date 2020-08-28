It is squash season and if you’re not overloaded, you probably don’t have a garden. I love summer squash — both yellow and zucchini — and that’s a good thing. My cookbook “The Zucchini Houdini” still sells out this time of year and my parmesan squash rounds are a wonderful way to use all that wonderful squash. These little cheesy, tasty chips are so easy and quick to make, and they will be gone even quicker. You can use any size squash — even the ones that have become huge. And if you have people in your house who turn their nose up at squash, this recipe will make them believers.
Belle’s Parmesan Squash Rounds
2 yellow or zucchini squash, ends removed and cut into ½ inch rounds
Garlic salt
Pepper
½ cup grated parmesan cheese
Place the squash rounds on a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Sprinkle with garlic salt and pepper. Sprinkle about ½ teaspoon of the grated cheese on each round and then spread evenly with the back of a spoon. Bake at 425 degrees for 15 minutes.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.