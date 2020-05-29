June 4 is National Cheese Day. For me, just about any day can be celebrated with cheese. I love all types of cheese, so why not use more than one when creating a delicious dish? My Italian stuffed chicken is one such recipe. It combines three different cheeses into a delicious but also simple recipe. This dish reminds me of lasagna, but instead of noodles, I use chicken. I pound it flat and stuff it with a creamy, cheesy filling and then top it with marinara and more cheese. Because I use chicken thighs, this bakes up so juicy and tender. You can even put this dish together beforehand and then bake it right before serving, making it even easier. This dish is flavorful, quick and one you’ll want to make again soon. And if you have leftover ricotta cheese, you should make my cream cake for dessert! The recipe is on my website. Say cheese!
Belle’s Italian Stuffed Chicken
4 chicken thighs
¼ cup ricotta cheese
1 egg
2 tablespoons grated parmesan cheese
½ teaspoon Italian seasoning
¼ teaspoon garlic salt
¾ cup marinara sauce
½ cup shredded mozzarella cheese
2 tablespoons fresh basil or parsley, chopped
Place chicken thighs in a large plastic bag and pound with a mallet until they are ¼ inch thick. In a small bowl, mix together the ricotta cheese, egg, parmesan cheese, Italian seasoning and garlic salt. In 8 or 9 inch square baking pan place a chicken thigh. Top with about 2 tablespoons of the cheese mixture. Roll up the chicken and place seam side down. Repeat with all the thighs. It will be messy, but just scoop up whatever cheese falls out and spread on top of each piece of rolled up chicken. Bake at 375 degrees for 20 minutes. Spoon the marinara evenly on top of each thigh and sprinkle with the mozzarella cheese and bake another 8 minutes. Sprinkle the herbs on top and bake another 2 minutes.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.