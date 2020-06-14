My cookie fiend of a husband loves chocolate chip, but often he has half the dough eaten before I even get them into the oven. That’s why my toffee bars are perfect. They have a chewy, soft texture even after they’re baked. Combine that with lots of chocolate and the crunch of nuts and these bars are hard to resist. They are quick and easy to make, so I can have these mixed up and baked in about thirty minutes. This sweet treat is sure to satisfy the cookie fiends in your family too.
Belle’s Toffee Bars
1 cup butter, softened
1 cup brown sugar
1 egg yolk
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 cups flour
1 cup chocolate chips
1 cup chopped pecans or walnuts
In a large bowl, using a hand mixer (or stand mixer), beat the butter until fluffy. Add the brown sugar and beat again. Add the yolk and vanilla and beat again. Mix in the flour until well blended. Fold in the chocolate chips and nuts. Press the mixture into a 9X13 inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 15-18 minutes. Cool before cutting.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.