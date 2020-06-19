I love easy meals, but I also love dishes that are full of flavor. My Thai Noodle Bowl is both. A full meal in one easy recipe, but also saucy and full of delicious Thai flavors. I use sirloin steak, but you can also use chicken or shrimp. The sauce is what makes this dish so good. It’s fresh, tangy and lightly sweet. The noodles are boiled just long enough to soften, because you want them to finish cooking while soaking up some of that sauce. I serve this dish in large bowls because it’s an entire meal in itself. And I often make extra because the leftovers are a wonderful lunch the next day.
Belle’s Thai Noodle Bowl
2 tablespoons lime juice
2 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 teaspoons honey
½ teaspoon salt
Pinch of red pepper flakes (optional)
½ pound Lo Mein or spaghetti noodles
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
1 pound sirloin steak, sliced into ½ inch strips
1 cup coarsely chopped carrots
¾ cup chopped green onions (divide the white from the green parts)
1 orange, red, or yellow bell pepper, cored and thinly sliced
1 cup grape tomatoes, sliced in half
½ cup chopped fresh basil
¼ cup salted peanuts, chopped
In a small bowl, whisk together the lime juice, rice vinegar, soy sauce, honey, salt and red pepper flakes (if you want a little spice). Set aside. In a large pot of boiling salted water, add the noodles and boil for about 6 minutes or just until al dente- don’t overcook them. Drain well. While noodles are cooking, heat the oil in a large fry pan over medium high heat. Add the steak strips and cook for about 1-2 minutes on each side. Add the white part of the green onion and cook another minute. Add the carrots, green part of the onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, and the drained noodles. Stir to mix. Add the sauce and stir. Turn heat to simmer. Cover and cook just until heated through. Stir in the basil. Serve with the chopped peanuts sprinkled on top.
