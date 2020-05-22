I love chicken and I almost always use chicken thighs. They have more flavor and are less likely to dry out when cooking. My bacon-wrapped chicken is a favorite. The bacon not only adds a smoky flavor, but helps keep the chicken juicy. The sweet and spicy coating turns into a delicious glaze, making this dish succulent and flavorful. And what’s even better is how simple it is the put together. It’s perfect for a special occasion or a quick and easy weekday dinner.
Belle’s Bacon-Wrapped Chicken
6 boneless, skinless chicken thighs
½ cup brown sugar
2 teaspoons cayenne pepper
1 teaspoon salt
6 slices bacon
1 tablespoon parsley, chopped
In a medium bowl, add brown sugar and cayenne and stir to combine. Season chicken with salt, and roll chicken in brown sugar mixture, making sure it is fully coated.
Wrap chicken with a slice of bacon, and tuck the end under the bottom of the chicken. Place in a baking dish. Sprinkle about 1 teaspoon of the sugar mixture over each piece of wrapped chicken. Bake at 425 degrees for 25 to 30 minutes until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees and bacon is golden. Spoon the sauce over top and sprinkle with parsley before serving.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.