Hearty, savory and satisfying, my tender herbed pork chops are a favorite. They are cooked in a delicious onion broth and then topped with a sprinkle of fresh herbs. I love pork chops, but they can often turn out dry. However, by browning them first and then cooking the chops covered on a simmer makes them so tender and flavorful. Simple ingredients and very little prep is also a highlight of this dish. It’s one my mom always made and it’s still a family favorite today.
Belle’s Tender Herbed Pork Chops
4 bone in center cut pork chops (about 1-inch thick)
1 tablespoon shortening or oil
¼ cup flour
Salt and pepper
1 envelope dry onion soup mix
1 ½ cups very hot water
¼ cup chopped fresh herbs (I use a combination of parsley and basil)
In a large rimmed fry pan, heat the oil over medium high heat. Place the flour on a plate, and dredge the pork chops in the flour on both sides and shake off the extra. Fry the chops on each side in the hot shortening until golden brown. Season on each side with salt and pepper. In a bowl, mix together the soup mix and hot water and then pour over the chops in the pan. Cover and reduce heat to simmer. Cook for 35 minutes. Sprinkle the chops with the chopped herbs and cook another 5 minutes.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.