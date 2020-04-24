Spring is here, and this time of year always puts me in the mood for my loaded carrot cake. It’s full of fruity, nutty flavors, and it just reminds me of crisp, sunny days. I layer this cake with my cream cheese frosting. It’s easy to make and so much better than what you get from the store-bought tubs. This cake is moist and loaded with raisins and nuts, and it’s actually really easy to make. I use carrot baby food and that gives the cake its mild carrot flavor. Don’t like raisins or nuts? This cake is also delicious without them. It’s a sweet and flavorful way to welcome spring.
Belle’s Loaded Carrot Cake
For the cake:
1 cup self-rising flour
1 teaspoons cinnamon
1 cups sugar
1 (4-ounce) jar strained carrot baby food
2 eggs
¼ cup crushed pineapple
¾ cups vegetable oil
½ cup chopped walnuts
½ cup raisins
For the frosting:
½ cup butter, softened
1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened
3-4 cups powdered sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla
In a mixing bowl, using a handheld mixer, combine all the ingredients for the cake except the nuts and raisins, and beat on medium for 2 minutes. Fold in the nuts and raisins. Pour into two 8-inch round cake pans that have been greased well and dusted with flour. Bake at 325 degrees for about 25 minutes or until golden and a toothpick comes out clean. Remove from oven and invert on plates or wire racks to cool. While the cake is cooling, use your hand mixer to beat together the softened butter and cream cheese until smooth. Mix in the vanilla and then add the powdered sugar 1 cup at a time until you get the desired consistency. Place one of the cakes on a serving plate. Frost the top and then place the other cake on top. Frost the top and sides of the cake. Sprinkle top of cake with chopped walnuts if desired.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.