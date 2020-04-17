Using my slow cooker has always been one of my favorite ways to have a delicious home-cooked meal that is ready when you get home at the end of the day. Now that many of us are in the house all the time, I still love to use this low and slow method mainly because I can enjoy the wonderful savory aromas all day long. My spicy curry beef stew is not your typical stew. Yes, it has tender beef chunks, as well as carrots and potatoes, but the sauce is a wonderful combination of warm flavors. I love a bit of spice and along with the Dijon mustard is the delicious flavors of curry. It’s a simple dish but one your entire family will be looking forward to all day long.
Belle’s Spicy Curry Beef Stew
n ¼ cup flour
n 1 tablespoon brown sugar
n 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
n 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
n 2 teaspoons curry powder
n 1 teaspoon salt
n ½ teaspoon pepper
n 2 ½ cups beef broth
n 2 pounds beef chuck steak, cut into 2-inch cubes
n 2 cups chopped onion
n 2 cups brown mushrooms, button sized or cut in half
n 2 tablespoons oil
n 3 cups carrots, cut into 3-inch chunks
n 3 cups potatoes, cut into 3-inch chunks
n 2 cups celery, cut into 3-inch chunks
In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, brown sugar, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, curry powder, salt, pepper and ½ cup of the broth. Set this aside. In a large rimmed fry pan, heat the oil over medium high heat. Add the beef and brown on all sides for about 2-3 minutes. Remove the beef with a slotted spoon and place in the slow cooker. In the same fry pan, cook the onion and mushrooms just until slightly browned. Add them to the slow cooker. To the same fry pan add the 2 cups of broth and heat to a boil. Slowly whisk in the mustard mixture and reduce the heat to simmer and cook just until the sauce is thickened. Pour the sauce over the meat, onions, and mushrooms. Cover the slow cooker and set on low for 8 hours. After 6 hours, add the carrots, potatoes, and celery to the slow cooker and mix it together. Cover and cook the last 2 hours.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.