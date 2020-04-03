Being at home has given me opportunity to bake — a lot. I’ve always loved creating breads, cakes and treats, but now I seem to be baking on a daily basis, which can be a real problem for my waistline, but oh well, my fluffy potato sweet rolls are worth it. This is a basic roll recipe that I alter depending on what type of roll I’m craving. Using potato flakes is what gives these rolls their pillowy softness. I like to add raisins to the filling for my cinnamon rolls and then smother them in my cream cheese frosting, or make my caramel pecan rolls, where I place a mixture of butter and brown sugar in the bottom of the dish before baking. It ends up as a topping when I flip them over. This basic recipe can even be used for delicious and soft dinner rolls. Whatever you choose to do, these sweet and fluffy rolls will give your spirits a needed lift.
Belle’s Fluffy Potato Sweet Rolls
1 package dry yeast (2 1/4 teaspoons)
1/2 cup warm water (110 degrees)
1 tablespoons sugar
1/2 cup melted butter
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup potato flakes
2 eggs, beaten
1 1/2 cups milk (warmed to room temperature)
4-5 cups all-purpose flour
Filling:
1 cup melted butter
1/2 cup packed brown sugar
1/4 cinnamon
In a large bowl (I use my stand mixer), dissolve the sugar in the water. Sprinkle the yeast over top and let it sit for about 10-15 minutes until it is foamy. Stir in the butter, sugar, salt, potato flakes, beaten eggs, warmed milk and then gradually add the flour until the dough pulls away from the bowl and doesn’t come off on your finger when touched. Cover the bowl with a towel and let it rise for about an hour.
For dinner rolls, divide into 12 equal pieces and roll into balls. Place in a greased 9 by 13 pan. Bake in a 350 degree oven for about 25 minutes or until golden brown.
For sweet rolls, while the dough is rising, mix together the melted butter, brown sugar and cinnamon.
Turn the dough out on a floured surface and roll it into a rectangle about 9 by 13 inches. Spread with the butter and sugar mixture. Starting at the long side, roll the dough and seal the edges. Cut the dough with a sharp knife in half and then in halves again until you have 12 even rolls (or 8 large rolls). Place them cut side down in a 9 by 13 inch baking dish that has been buttered. Cover and let rise again for about 30 minutes. Bake in a 350 oven for about 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.
To turn the basic sweet rolls into caramel pecan sweet rolls, or cinnamon rolls with easy cream cheese frosting, visit my website for the extended version of this recipe and directions for both.
