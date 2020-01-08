In this 2019 photo provided by Sen. Kevin Cramer’s office, Tommy Fisher, right, talks with Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., at the lawmaker’s office in Washington, D.C. For Fisher, a supporter of President Donald Trump, a federal court hearing set for Thursday next to the U.S.-Mexico border could result in his company getting a chance to prove it can build the president’s signature border wall faster and better than the government.