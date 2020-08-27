An unreleased White House COVID-19 Task Force document again lists Idaho in the “red zone” for cases, showing the Gem State reported more than 100 new cases per 100,000 residents last week.
The document, obtained by the Idaho State Journal through Gov. Brad Little’s office on Thursday, is one that the White House COVID-19 Task Force prepares for state governors. The report contains weekly updates about new reported cases, test positivity rates and various mitigation measures to help control state’s coronavirus outbreaks.
Details from the report are not officially made public by the White House but The Center for Public Integrity — a nonpartisan, nonprofit investigative journalism organization headquartered in Washington, D.C. — has obtained and published several reports for various states this month, including the Aug. 23 report for Idaho.
“The governor’s office has received the latest report,” Little’s press secretary, Marissa Morrison Hyer, wrote in a Thursday email to the Journal. “Gov. Little and the Governor’s Coronavirus Working Group are continuously evaluating recommendations from a number of sources regarding Idaho’s COVID-19 response. The document has been provided to all of Idaho’s public health districts for their consideration.”
This report comes the same week the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention quietly modified their testing guidelines for individuals who are asymptomatic that have come into contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient. The updated guidance that people who have been in contact with a COVID-19 case for at least 15 minutes but are not showing symptoms “do not necessarily need a test unless you are a vulnerable individual or your health care provider or State or local public health officials recommend you take one” was the result of pressure from high-level officials in the Trump administration, officials told CNN and The New York Times.
In addition to a statewide COVID-19 analysis, the report examines COVID-19 data and provides recommendations for counties. It also offers a small snapshot of how COVID-19 is affecting metro areas across the state.
Locally, Southeastern Idaho Public Health on Thursday announced 54 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (21 in Bannock County, 20 in Bingham County, six in Butte County, three in Caribou County, three in Power County and one in Oneida County) in Southeast Idaho. SIPH also announced another COVID-19-related death in Bingham County, a male patient in his 80s, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to eight in Southeast Idaho.
The Portneuf District Library will be closed for at least a week following the Monday confirmation that a staff member had tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release from the Portneuf Library District. The library district’s board of trustees made the decision to close the library until Sept. 1.
Lastly for Southeast Idaho, the Butte County Commissioners on Thursday decided to utilize SIPH’s COVID-19 Regional Response Plan metrics and mitigation strategies and increase their risk level from minimal to high risk based on the active case rate, number of new cases and the impact COVID is having on their health, SIPH announced Thursday.
Under the high-risk category, several mitigation strategies should be implemented and are accessible by visiting the SIPH website or clicking here.
In East Idaho, Eastern Idaho Public Health announced on Thursday the deaths of two Bonneville County women, both in their 70s, due to complications of COVID-19. Further, Fremont County had met the metric to return to the minimal risk level by having their active case rate below the threshold of 10 per 10,000 population for the most recent seven-day period. The following counties still have an active order for face coverings and other restrictions in place: Bonneville, Clark, Jefferson, Lemhi and Teton, EIPH announced Thursday.
“If Clark and Lemhi counties continue their downward trend in cases, their orders are expected to be rescinded on Monday,” EIPH said.
Notwithstanding Idaho ranking 11th in the country last week for most new cases per 100,000 population, the state’s test positivity rate last week, which ranked second in the nation at 12.6 percent, also landed the Gem State in the White House’s “red zone” classification. Idaho reported 123 new cases per 100,000 people compared to the national average of 93 new cases per 100,000. All data used for the report is collected between Aug. 15-21.
Though both new cases and test positivity rate metrics were high enough to merit “red zone” status for the state, the White House noted in its report that both numbers had decreased from the week before, something the White House said was crucial progress that must continue.
“Idaho has seen a decrease in new cases and a decrease in test positivity over the last week,” the report said. “Sustaining these gains over the next few weeks will be critically important.”
The report indicates 12 counties — Ada, Canyon, Bonneville, Bingham, Payette, Jefferson, Jerome, Shoshone, Cassia, Washington, Lemhi and Power — are still listed in the “red zone.”
“The following three counties had the highest number of new cases over the past three weeks: Ada County, Canyon County, and Bonneville County,” the report states. “These counties represent 62.2 percent of new cases in Idaho.”
The report states half of all Idaho counties have reported some sort of ongoing community transmission, with 27 percent reporting high levels of community transmission.
In terms of hospitalizations related to COVID-19, the report found that an average of 90 percent of all hospitals in the state reported a new confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patient each day last week.
“Between Aug. 15 and Aug. 21, on average, 21 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 5 patients with suspected COVID-19 were reported as newly admitted each day to hospitals in Idaho,” the report notes.
Additionally, five metro areas are listed in the “red zone” in the report — Boise, Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, Burley and Ontario. Any localities with fewer than 10 cases last week have been excluded from this report.
The report recommends that Idaho, “Intensify restrictions in red zone counties by closing bars, casinos, and gyms; restricting indoor dining and prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people, especially indoors.” Moreover the report includes policy recommendations for localities classified in “red zones,” which includes public messaging guidance. The public messaging Idaho health officials and state leaders should provide to the citizenry include recommending everyone wear a mask at all times outside the home and maintain physical distance; do not go to bars, night clubs and gyms; and reduce public interactions and activities to 25 percent of your normal activity.
The White House classified the counties of Kootenai, Twin Falls, Bannock, Minidoka, Madison, Gooding, Elmore, Owyhee, Gem and Benewah as localities in the “yellow zone.” The metro areas of Pocatello, Rexburg, Twin Falls, Hailey, Mountain Home and Coeur d’Alene are also in the “yellow zone.”
Recommendations for localities in the “yellow zone” include limiting gyms to 25 percent occupancy, closing bars until percent positive rates are under 3 percent; limiting social gatherings to 25 people or fewer and advising people to reduce their public interactions and activities to 50 percent of their normal activity.